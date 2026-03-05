Left Menu

Sharul Channa: Redefining Comedy in a Saree Across India

Internationally acclaimed comedian Sharul Channa embarks on a multi-city tour across India, marking 15 years in comedy. Partnering with saree brand Suta, she challenges stereotypes by performing in a saree, blending tradition with bold humor. Her tour reflects India's growing cultural exchange with Singapore, redefining comedy for modern women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:22 IST
Sharul Channa: Redefining Comedy in a Saree Across India
  • Country:
  • India

Internationally acclaimed comedian Sharul Channa is set to embark on a highly anticipated multi-city tour across India, returning to her roots with her show 'Saree, These Are Just Jokes.'

As Singapore's only full-time female stand-up comedian, Channa will perform across eight cities, marking her 15th year in comedy and the first extensive India tour by a Singapore-based Indian comic. Her partnership with the women-led saree brand Suta highlights a confluence of tradition and modernity, making a statement by performing in a saree.

The tour exemplifies the growing cultural exchange between India and Singapore, with Sharul's performances challenging stereotypes and empowering women, reflecting modern womanhood with humor and authenticity.

TRENDING

1
Aam Janata Unnayan Party Secures EC Registration in West Bengal

Aam Janata Unnayan Party Secures EC Registration in West Bengal

 India
2
Turbulent Times in Lok Sabha: Speaker Faces Rare Removal Motion

Turbulent Times in Lok Sabha: Speaker Faces Rare Removal Motion

 India
3
Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incident Amidst Liquor Smuggling Probe

Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incident Amidst Liquor Smugg...

 India
4
Escalating Conflict in West Asia Threatens India's LNG Supply Chain

Escalating Conflict in West Asia Threatens India's LNG Supply Chain

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026