Sharul Channa: Redefining Comedy in a Saree Across India

Internationally acclaimed comedian Sharul Channa is set to embark on a highly anticipated multi-city tour across India, returning to her roots with her show 'Saree, These Are Just Jokes.'

As Singapore's only full-time female stand-up comedian, Channa will perform across eight cities, marking her 15th year in comedy and the first extensive India tour by a Singapore-based Indian comic. Her partnership with the women-led saree brand Suta highlights a confluence of tradition and modernity, making a statement by performing in a saree.

The tour exemplifies the growing cultural exchange between India and Singapore, with Sharul's performances challenging stereotypes and empowering women, reflecting modern womanhood with humor and authenticity.