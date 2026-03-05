Left Menu

Triumphant Return: Wrestler Priyanshi Prajapati's Safe Homecoming from Albania

Wrestler Priyanshi Prajapati, stranded in Albania due to West Asia's crisis, safely returned to India. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav helped facilitate her return. Prajapati, a silver medalist at the World Wrestling Championship in Tirana, was thanked publicly by her father for the government's support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:21 IST
Triumphant Return: Wrestler Priyanshi Prajapati's Safe Homecoming from Albania
  • Country:
  • India

Wrestler Priyanshi Prajapati, who found herself stranded in Albania amidst escalating conflicts in West Asia, has returned safely to India. Her safe return was facilitated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who made significant efforts to ensure her journey back home.

Prajapati, hailing from Ujjain, participated in the World Wrestling Championship in Tirana, Albania. The competition ran from February 24 to February 28, where Priyanshi won a silver medal. Her father expressed gratitude to both the Chief Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their role in aiding her return.

Upon her homecoming around 12.30 pm on Thursday, CM Yadav extended his congratulations to Priyanshi for her commendable performance. The Chief Minister also connected with Priyanshi's family via video call, celebrating her achievement and safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NATO's Strategic Vigilance Amid Rising Tensions

NATO's Strategic Vigilance Amid Rising Tensions

 Belgium
2
China's Ambitious Five-Year Plan: Balancing Growth, Tech, and Tensions

China's Ambitious Five-Year Plan: Balancing Growth, Tech, and Tensions

 China
3
From Fields to Finances: Young Farmer's Son Cracks CA Exam

From Fields to Finances: Young Farmer's Son Cracks CA Exam

 India
4
AC Milan's Crucial Derby Clash: Old Rivals, New Stakes

AC Milan's Crucial Derby Clash: Old Rivals, New Stakes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026