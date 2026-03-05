Triumphant Return: Wrestler Priyanshi Prajapati's Safe Homecoming from Albania
Wrestler Priyanshi Prajapati, stranded in Albania due to West Asia's crisis, safely returned to India. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav helped facilitate her return. Prajapati, a silver medalist at the World Wrestling Championship in Tirana, was thanked publicly by her father for the government's support.
Wrestler Priyanshi Prajapati, who found herself stranded in Albania amidst escalating conflicts in West Asia, has returned safely to India. Her safe return was facilitated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who made significant efforts to ensure her journey back home.
Prajapati, hailing from Ujjain, participated in the World Wrestling Championship in Tirana, Albania. The competition ran from February 24 to February 28, where Priyanshi won a silver medal. Her father expressed gratitude to both the Chief Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their role in aiding her return.
Upon her homecoming around 12.30 pm on Thursday, CM Yadav extended his congratulations to Priyanshi for her commendable performance. The Chief Minister also connected with Priyanshi's family via video call, celebrating her achievement and safe return.
