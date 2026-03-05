Stranded in Sharjah: A Safe Return Amid Middle East Tension

Neeru Garg, principal of SSD Girls College in Bathinda, was among 225 people who returned safely to Mumbai from Sharjah, following the closure of airspace due to Iran's strikes. The passengers experienced relief upon landing at Mumbai airport after a tense wait.

During their time at Dubai airport, there was widespread panic due to rumors of missile fire, and many Indians feared they might not return home. Garg shared her experiences upon arrival at the Chandigarh airport, attributing community and government support to the successful evacuation.

Grateful for the unexpected assistance, Garg praised the Sikh community's heartfelt response, with offers of help coming from across the globe. Punjab's Chief Minister and NRI Affairs Minister assured continued support for those still stranded. The international conflict led to multiple flight cancellations, affecting many Indian travelers.

