Wizz Air Navigates Financial Turbulence Amid Middle East Conflict

Wizz Air expects to mitigate financial losses resulting from the conflict in Iran, impacting the airline industry globally. The company's shares faced a hit, plummeting by 10% during the week.

CEO Jozsef Varadi expressed optimism about growth recovering in the upcoming fiscal year, beginning in April, as market demand is anticipated to bounce back. He indicated that the consequences of this conflict would not be as severe as those experienced during the Ukraine conflict.

The airline intends to reallocate much of its Middle Eastern capacity back to European destinations, including Italy, Spain, Greece, and Albania, amidst uncertainty regarding conflict duration and oil price volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)