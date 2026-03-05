Left Menu

Tragic End: Couple's Dispute Over Childlessness Leads to Murder-Suicide

A tragic incident occurred in Majhola, where a man killed his wife and later died by suicide. The couple, married for nine years, quarreled over childlessness. Police reported that the husband attacked his wife in a forested area and later turned the knife on himself. Investigations are ongoing.

A tragic domestic dispute escalated in Majhola, leading to the death of a couple in a murder-suicide case. The incident, reported by police on Thursday, stems from ongoing tensions over the pair's inability to have children.

According to Ravindra Kumar, Station Officer at Majhola, Vinod, aged 37, allegedly stabbed his wife Mamta, 35, to death Wednesday evening near the Sonakpur flyover. The crime took place in a secluded, forested area, under the pretense of visiting her parents for Holi.

After the attack, Vinod reportedly turned the knife on himself. Police discovered him in critical condition and rushed him to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Authorities have retrieved Mamta's body and the weapon from the crime scene, and investigations are proceeding as the bodies undergo post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

