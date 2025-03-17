Tensions Rise Over Aurangzeb's Grave in India

Security has been tightened around the grave of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar amidst rising demands for its removal.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) organized protests across government offices, pushing for the grave's demolition based on Aurangzeb's controversial history involving the Marathas and Sikh communities.

Government officials confirmed increased security with local police, Home Guards, and a State Reserve Police Force company being deployed. Visitors now face identity checks, as footfalls decline amid the ongoing controversy.

