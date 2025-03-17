Tensions Rise Over Aurangzeb's Grave in India
The debate over Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar intensifies, with heightened security and protests. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demands the grave's removal, citing historical grievances, as visitor numbers decrease. The security measures include identity checks for tourists at the grave site.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Security has been tightened around the grave of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar amidst rising demands for its removal.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) organized protests across government offices, pushing for the grave's demolition based on Aurangzeb's controversial history involving the Marathas and Sikh communities.
Government officials confirmed increased security with local police, Home Guards, and a State Reserve Police Force company being deployed. Visitors now face identity checks, as footfalls decline amid the ongoing controversy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
