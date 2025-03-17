Unveiling the Voices of Gaza: A Tribute to Resilience and Hope

Penguin Random House has announced the impending release of 'Letters from Gaza,' a compelling anthology of personal writings that capture the harrowing realities of war.

Compiled by acclaimed Gaza-based writers Mahmoud Alshaer and Mohammed Zaqzooq, the book offers an unfiltered look at survival, hope, and resilience amid devastation.

Set against the backdrop of the latest conflict that erupted on October 7, 2023, the collection features poetry, prose, and narratives highlighting the human spirit's perseverance in the face of overwhelming odds.

