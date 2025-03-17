Left Menu

Unveiling the Voices of Gaza: A Tribute to Resilience and Hope

Penguin Random House announces the release of 'Letters from Gaza,' a poignant book compiled by Mahmoud Alshaer and Mohammed Zaqzooq. This collection of personal writings presents a powerful, intimate account of life amid war, offering perspectives often overshadowed by global headlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Penguin Random House has announced the impending release of 'Letters from Gaza,' a compelling anthology of personal writings that capture the harrowing realities of war.

Compiled by acclaimed Gaza-based writers Mahmoud Alshaer and Mohammed Zaqzooq, the book offers an unfiltered look at survival, hope, and resilience amid devastation.

Set against the backdrop of the latest conflict that erupted on October 7, 2023, the collection features poetry, prose, and narratives highlighting the human spirit's perseverance in the face of overwhelming odds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

