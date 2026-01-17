Morocco's national football coach, Walid Regragui, is counting on Brahim Diaz as a key player in the team's bid for the Africa Cup of Nations title on Sunday. With five goals in six matches, Diaz has stood out not just as a top scorer, but also for his dynamic style and relentless attack strategies.

The Moroccan side is set to face Senegal in the tournament's final in Rabat, with Real Madrid's Diaz expected to deliver pivotal performances for the hosts. Regragui praised Diaz's mentality and his critical role in orchestrating offensive plays during the press conference before the match.

Once a Spain international, Diaz switched allegiance to Morocco, driven by a desire to lead the team to success on the international stage. Despite earlier struggles, Morocco is approaching the final with renewed determination to claim a win, which would mark their first Cup of Nations victory since 1976.

(With inputs from agencies.)