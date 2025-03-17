Sarah Snook's Daring Broadway Role: Inspired by Taylor Swift's Unique Fitness Regimen

Sarah Snook, acclaimed for her role in 'Succession,' is currently captivating audiences on Broadway as she stars in 'The Picture of Dorian Gray.' In this innovative production, Snook portrays all 26 characters, including the iconic Dorian Gray, known for trading his soul for perpetual youth.

In a recent interview, Snook revealed that pop sensation Taylor Swift's fitness routine greatly influenced her approach to this demanding role. Emulating Swift's discipline, Snook adopted a regimen that excludes alcohol and caffeine and emphasizes ample rest. She strategically rehearses her lines while running on a treadmill, echoing Swift's method during her Eras Tour, which involved singing while maintaining a dynamic pace.

Reflecting on her commitment to the role, Snook admitted the challenge was novel, particularly as she balanced acting with new motherhood. Despite initial reservations from her husband, Snook persisted, driven by a passion for the project. Her journey mirrors Swift's intensity, highlighting the sacrifices and dedication both women invest in their respective crafts.

