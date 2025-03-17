Left Menu

Spectacular Sun Ritual to Illuminate Ram's Birth Anniversary

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced an elaborate schedule for Ram Navami on April 6. The celebration includes a ritual bath, idol adornment, offerings, and a unique 'Surya Tilak' ceremony where sunlight is reflected on the deity's forehead using mirrors and lenses, celebrating Lord Ram's birth.

Updated: 17-03-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:52 IST
Spectacular Sun Ritual to Illuminate Ram's Birth Anniversary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya has unveiled an elaborate timetable for this year's Ram Navami festivities scheduled for April 6.

Trust secretary Champat Rai specified the ritual bathing of the deity will commence from 9:30 am, followed by temple door closure until 11:40 am for idol adornment.

A traditional 'aarti' is planned for noon, coinciding with Lord Ram's birth time. Thanks to technological innovations by government institute scientists, sunlight will illuminate the idol's forehead for a brief moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

