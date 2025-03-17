Spectacular Sun Ritual to Illuminate Ram's Birth Anniversary

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya has unveiled an elaborate timetable for this year's Ram Navami festivities scheduled for April 6.

Trust secretary Champat Rai specified the ritual bathing of the deity will commence from 9:30 am, followed by temple door closure until 11:40 am for idol adornment.

A traditional 'aarti' is planned for noon, coinciding with Lord Ram's birth time. Thanks to technological innovations by government institute scientists, sunlight will illuminate the idol's forehead for a brief moment.

