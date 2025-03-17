Bihar Utsav: Celebrating Craftsmanship and Culture at Dilli Haat

Dilli Haat comes alive with the vibrant hues of Bihar's traditional craftsmanship as Bihar Utsav 2025 takes center stage from March 16 to March 31. The event features artisans and weavers showcasing their unique creations, offering visitors a true taste of Bihar's diverse heritage.

The festival's highlight is set for March 22, with grand cultural performances marking Bihar Diwas. This celebration invites visitors to immerse themselves in the folk music and dance that are emblematic of Bihar's rich cultural legacy.

Inaugurated by Kundan Kumar, IAS, and graced by Shri Shekhar Anand, IAS, Bihar Utsav not only exhibits art but fosters cultural connection and economic growth. Visitors can explore exhibitions of silk, khadi, and Madhubani art, while savoring authentic Bihari cuisine, underscoring the state's diverse offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)