Tracy Morgan's MSG Mishap: Illness Halts Knicks Game
Actor-comedian Tracy Morgan was taken out in a wheelchair from Madison Square Garden after vomiting at a Knicks game. Videos show him holding a towel to his nose, likely due to a nosebleed. Morgan, who has faced several health challenges, continues to be a devoted Knicks fan.
American actor and comedian Tracy Morgan experienced a health scare Monday night, requiring removal from Madison Square Garden in a wheelchair after reportedly vomiting during the New York Knicks versus Miami Heat game.
The incident, which occurred in the third quarter, resulted in a temporary 10-minute game pause as staff attended to cleanup duties on the court.
Video circulating online captured Morgan holding a towel to his nose, suggesting a potential nosebleed. In a statement, a Madison Square Garden representative told People, "We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside." This episode adds to Morgan's medical history, including diabetes, a 2010 kidney transplant, and a near-fatal 2014 car accident that left him in a coma and took the life of his mentor James McNair.
