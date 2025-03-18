Scott Eastwood Joins Star-Studded Cast for 'Regretting You' Adaptation

Actor Scott Eastwood will join the upcoming screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 2019 novel 'Regretting You', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Eastwood, recognized for roles in 'Gran Torino' and 'Suicide Squad', teams up with McKenna Grace and Allison Williams, with direction from Josh Boone, acclaimed for 'The Fault in Our Stars'.

The narrative delves into the repercussions of a devastating accident that unveils troubled family secrets. This adaptation is the second from Hoover's works, following 'It Ends With Us' and anticipating 'Verity'.

