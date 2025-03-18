Remembering Jesse Colin Young: Voice of 'Get Together' Silenced at 83

Jesse Colin Young, renowned for singing the definitive 1960s anthem 'Get Together' with The Youngbloods, passed away at 83, as per a report by Variety. His wife, Connie Young, confirmed that he died at home in Aiken, South Carolina, last Sunday, without stating the cause of death.

Young was instrumental in shaping The Youngbloods' musical journey. Their 1969 chart-topping track, 'Get Together', reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. Following the 1972 break-up of the band, after a five-year career and five albums, Young produced seven solo albums over the next decade, reported Variety.

Variety reports that while Jesse Young did not write 'Get Together', he penned several of the band's other prominent tracks such as 'Darkness Darkness', 'Sugar Babe', and 'Quicksand'. In 2021, he revisited some classics in 'Highway Troubadour', his final album. Despite battling chronic Lyme disease for decades, Young remained active, performing until October 2023, including appearances at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

(With inputs from agencies.)