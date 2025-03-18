Modernizing Tamil Nadu: Swamimalai Temple's New Elevator & Heritage Conservation

The Tamil Nadu Assembly was updated by Minister P K Sekar Babu on plans to install an elevator at the Swamimalai temple in Thanjavur district. This project, with an estimated cost of Rs 3.80 crore, aims to enhance accessibility for devotees by June 2025.

Financial support for financially challenged temples was discussed, with Rs 12 crore already sanctioned by Chief Minister M K Stalin's government over three years. This aims to support over 80 temples struggling with basic maintenance.

Additionally, the Thukkatchi Abathsahayeswarar temple earned UNESCO's Award of Distinction 2024 for its innovative conservation efforts. The project combines traditional methods with modern science, highlighting Tamil Nadu's leadership in heritage conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)