Modernizing Tamil Nadu: Swamimalai Temple's New Elevator & Heritage Conservation

The Tamil Nadu Assembly was informed about the installation of an elevator at Swamimalai temple, aimed for completion by June 2025. Minister P K Sekar Babu highlighted the financial aid for temples lacking income and the UNESCO award for Thukkatchi Abathsahayeswarar temple's cultural conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Assembly was updated by Minister P K Sekar Babu on plans to install an elevator at the Swamimalai temple in Thanjavur district. This project, with an estimated cost of Rs 3.80 crore, aims to enhance accessibility for devotees by June 2025.

Financial support for financially challenged temples was discussed, with Rs 12 crore already sanctioned by Chief Minister M K Stalin's government over three years. This aims to support over 80 temples struggling with basic maintenance.

Additionally, the Thukkatchi Abathsahayeswarar temple earned UNESCO's Award of Distinction 2024 for its innovative conservation efforts. The project combines traditional methods with modern science, highlighting Tamil Nadu's leadership in heritage conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

