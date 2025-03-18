Renewed Calls for Bharat Ratna to TN Seshan Amidst Allegations of ECI Bias

TMC leader Saket Gokhale has reignited calls for the Bharat Ratna to be awarded to former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan, attributing his efforts to preserving the independence and integrity of the Election Commission of India. In a bold address during Rajya Sabha's Zero Hour, Gokhale underscored Seshan's exemplary tenure, which reshaped the ECI's functions.

He criticized current election commission practices, claiming the appointment process now favors government influence, primarily through Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's roles in selection. This shift, Gokhale argued, undermines judicial and opposition input, thereby diluting the ECI's autonomy.

Allegations of tampered electoral processes further colored Gokhale's argument, pointing to instances of duplicate voter identification cards and uneven media coverage during elections. His call aims to uphold a transparent and fair electoral system, invoking Seshan's legacy as a model for restoring ECI's credibility and independence.

