Rishi Kapoor's Unseen Journey: Friendship, Roles, and Regrets

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor shared a remarkable friendship with filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, a bond brewing since their debut collaboration in the 1975 musical thriller 'Khel Khel Mein.' This film also marked a significant phase for Kapoor's wife, Neetu Kapoor, expanding into the realm of cinematic creations.

The camaraderie between the two evolved over decades, leading to many successful collaborations, notably 'Jhoota Kahin Ka' and 'Aap Ke Deewane.' Rakesh Roshan, in a conversation with ANI, reminisced about Kapoor's zealous contribution to cinema, reflecting on his enthusiastic endeavors even as he faced dissatisfaction with typecast roles.

Though very passionate about his craft, there were periods when Kapoor felt creatively stifled due to repetitive roles. Despite this, his later work allowed him to explore diverse characters, amplifying his happiness and satisfaction with projects. Kapoor's career concluded with 'Sharmaji Namkeen,' released posthumously after his death from leukemia in April 2020 at age 67, with Paresh Rawal stepping in to complete the film.

(With inputs from agencies.)