Maha Kumbh: A New Defining Moment for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the recent Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as a pivotal event in India's history, akin to the 1857 revolt and Gandhi's Dandi March. Modi emphasized its role in uniting the nation and showcasing India's strength despite global challenges. The event celebrated cultural heritage and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the recent Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as a landmark event in India's history, comparing it to the 1857 rebellion and Gandhi's Dandi March, both of which inspired the Indian independence movement.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Modi said the congregation reflected India's unity amidst global disorder and proved the country's capability to host such a vast gathering. He highlighted the spirit of community as people set aside personal differences to come together.

Opposition led by Rahul Gandhi protested, demanding a discussion on the event, while Speaker Om Birla backed Modi's right to speak under Rule 372. Modi praised the event's national consciousness and cultural significance, noting its impact on today's youth and reaffirming India's enduring traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

