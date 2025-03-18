Maha Kumbh: A New Defining Moment for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the recent Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as a landmark event in India's history, comparing it to the 1857 rebellion and Gandhi's Dandi March, both of which inspired the Indian independence movement.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Modi said the congregation reflected India's unity amidst global disorder and proved the country's capability to host such a vast gathering. He highlighted the spirit of community as people set aside personal differences to come together.

Opposition led by Rahul Gandhi protested, demanding a discussion on the event, while Speaker Om Birla backed Modi's right to speak under Rule 372. Modi praised the event's national consciousness and cultural significance, noting its impact on today's youth and reaffirming India's enduring traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)