Intimate Dive into 'One To One: John & Yoko' Closes Red Lorry Film Festival

'One To One: John & Yoko' has been designated as the closing film for the Red Lorry Film Festival's second edition. Central to the documentary are The One to One Concerts, John Lennon's sole full-length performances post-Beatles. Yoko Ono, The Plastic Ono Band, Elephant's Memory, and special guests joined him. The film features remixed audio by their son, Sean Ono Lennon, alongside restored footage and personal archival treasures, including unreleased phone calls and home movies.

This intimate, revealing documentary delves into the artistic collaboration and love story of iconic couple John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Directed by acclaimed filmmakers Kevin Macdonald and Sam Rice-Edwards, the film highlights their artistic partnership, activism, and notable influence on music and culture, offering unparalleled access to Yoko Ono's personal archives. The documentary chronicles their peace activism, artistic journey, and creation of influential works, according to a press release. On its Asia premiere, Director Kevin MacDonald shared, 'Presenting 'One To One: John & Yoko' as the festival's closing film is profoundly significant, representing years of restoration and research for an unprecedented glimpse into a pivotal music history moment.'

Co-director Sam Rice-Edwards remarked, 'It is an honor to close the Red Lorry Film Festival with 'One To One: John & Yoko.' By focusing on a particular time and place, we aim to capture the raw creative energy of these revolutionary artists at a crucial career and life point.' Ashish Saksena, Red Lorry Film Festival Director and COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow, expressed excitement for the festival's ending film, 'We are elated to present 'One To One: John & Yoko' to Indian audiences. This documentary exemplifies our festival's values - bold vision, cultural impact, and boundary-transcending stories. It reflects our mission to celebrate cinema that challenges and inspires, offering an apt festival conclusion.' The Red Lorry Film Festival concludes on March 23. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)