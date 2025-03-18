Left Menu

Nayara Energy Boosts Conservation and Education Initiatives in Gujarat

Nayara Energy signs MoUs with Gujarat for Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary's conservation and a literacy project in government schools. The sanctuary project will improve wetland biodiversity, while the educational initiative will provide over 375,000 books to enhance early literacy in 1,300 schools and Anganwadis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:27 IST
The Gujarat government has partnered with Nayara Energy to preserve the Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary in a bid to restore the wetlands and bolster biodiversity. Announced in Jamnagar district, the initiative is set to span three years with an investment of Rs 12 crore.

The project's goals include restoring the ecological health of the sanctuary, promoting eco-tourism, and engaging local communities in conservation efforts. The sanctuary, known for its diverse wildlife, will see improved infrastructure and stakeholder involvement to reduce biodiversity pressure.

Additionally, Nayara Energy is supporting an educational initiative to enhance literacy in Jamnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka. The project, running from April 2025 to March 2028, will distribute 375,000 books, fostering early reading skills in numerous schools and Anganwadis. This underscores the company's commitment to educational development alongside environmental conservation.

