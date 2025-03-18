Nayara Energy Boosts Conservation and Education Initiatives in Gujarat

The Gujarat government has partnered with Nayara Energy to preserve the Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary in a bid to restore the wetlands and bolster biodiversity. Announced in Jamnagar district, the initiative is set to span three years with an investment of Rs 12 crore.

The project's goals include restoring the ecological health of the sanctuary, promoting eco-tourism, and engaging local communities in conservation efforts. The sanctuary, known for its diverse wildlife, will see improved infrastructure and stakeholder involvement to reduce biodiversity pressure.

Additionally, Nayara Energy is supporting an educational initiative to enhance literacy in Jamnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka. The project, running from April 2025 to March 2028, will distribute 375,000 books, fostering early reading skills in numerous schools and Anganwadis. This underscores the company's commitment to educational development alongside environmental conservation.

