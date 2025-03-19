Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Overhaul of the Kennedy Centre

President Donald Trump visited the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts, marking his first visit there as he implemented changes by replacing its board with loyalists. Trump criticized the previous management for being too liberal and discussed plans for future improvements and programming under his direction.

President Donald Trump made headlines on Monday with his visit to the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts, a key cultural institution in the U.S. capital. This was Trump's first tour of the celebrated arts venue since he began reshaping its administration at the onset of his second term.

In a bold move, Trump replaced the entire board of directors with loyalists, including top political figures, citing their shared vision for a revitalized era in arts and culture. This shift comes as Trump's supporters argue that the Kennedy Centre had veered too far left in its programming choices.

The president expressed concern over the recent expansion of the centre and hinted at major programmatic changes, asserting a preference for traditional Broadway hits. Meanwhile, several artists have opted out of appearances at the centre in protest of the new leadership direction.

