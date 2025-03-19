Conan O'Brien to Host 2026 Oscars, Queen Wins Polar Music Prize, and More Entertainment News

Conan O'Brien is set to return as the Oscars host in 2026, following his successful stint in 2025 which drew the largest audience for the event in five years.

A commemorative bench has been inaugurated by Liam Payne fans in Buenos Aires, in honor of the late singer who tragically passed away.

In recent developments, South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun faces a loss of brand endorsements following a dating scandal, while Drake's label moves to dismiss a defamation lawsuit regarding lyrics in Kendrick Lamar's hit.

