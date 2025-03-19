Conan O'Brien to Host 2026 Oscars, Queen Wins Polar Music Prize, and More Entertainment News
Conan O'Brien will host the 2026 Oscars. A bench was dedicated to Liam Payne in Buenos Aires. Actor Kim Soo-hyun loses endorsements over a dating scandal. Drake's label seeks dismissal of a lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's song. Queen won the 2025 Polar Music Prize.
Conan O'Brien is set to return as the Oscars host in 2026, following his successful stint in 2025 which drew the largest audience for the event in five years.
A commemorative bench has been inaugurated by Liam Payne fans in Buenos Aires, in honor of the late singer who tragically passed away.
In recent developments, South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun faces a loss of brand endorsements following a dating scandal, while Drake's label moves to dismiss a defamation lawsuit regarding lyrics in Kendrick Lamar's hit.
