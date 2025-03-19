Left Menu

Conan O'Brien to Host 2026 Oscars, Queen Wins Polar Music Prize, and More Entertainment News

Conan O'Brien will host the 2026 Oscars. A bench was dedicated to Liam Payne in Buenos Aires. Actor Kim Soo-hyun loses endorsements over a dating scandal. Drake's label seeks dismissal of a lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's song. Queen won the 2025 Polar Music Prize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 10:26 IST
Conan O'Brien is set to return as the Oscars host in 2026, following his successful stint in 2025 which drew the largest audience for the event in five years.

A commemorative bench has been inaugurated by Liam Payne fans in Buenos Aires, in honor of the late singer who tragically passed away.

In recent developments, South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun faces a loss of brand endorsements following a dating scandal, while Drake's label moves to dismiss a defamation lawsuit regarding lyrics in Kendrick Lamar's hit.

