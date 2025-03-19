Left Menu

The Unmatched Taste of Lucknow Sewai: A Delicacy in High Demand

As Eid approaches, Sewai from Lucknow becomes a sought-after delicacy. Factories in the City of Nawabs work tirelessly to meet the demand. Known for its unique flavor and texture, Lucknow Sewai attracts customers nationwide, with production peaking during the holy month of Ramzan.

Sewai factory in Lucknow (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Usman Kidwai. As Eid celebrations near, Sewai has emerged as a must-have delicacy across India. Factories around the country are ramping up production to meet the soaring demand for this festive staple.

The most coveted Sewai originates from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, where production skyrockets to thousands of kilograms daily. The India Wheat Sewai factory on Campwell Road, heralded for its distinctive texture and flavor, caters not just to local markets but supplies nationally during Ramzan.

Factory owner Mohd Unais explains that the production begins with a mix of wheat and water that's processed into fine strands and later dried and baked for a unique taste and aroma. Despite fluctuating prices, demand remains brisk, with eager patrons, like Abdul Qayyum from Bihar, ensuring they stock up for Eid festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

