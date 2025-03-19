Phoebe Dynevor Joins Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Thriller 'Pendulum'

In an exciting development for thriller fans, 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor has been cast alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the upcoming film 'Pendulum'. Directed by the talented Mark Heyman and produced by filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, 'Pendulum' promises to be a chilling new addition to the genre.

The plot centers on a young couple, Patrick, played by Gordon-Levitt, and Abigail, portrayed by Dynevor. The duo embarks on a journey to a new-age retreat in New Mexico, seeking healing after a traumatic experience. However, the intriguing premise takes a darker turn as Patrick grows skeptical of the retreat's mysterious leader and Abigail becomes increasingly captivated by her.

Phoebe Dynevor, who gained fame from Netflix's 'Bridgerton' and garnered praise for her role in 'Fair Play', is gearing up for a packed schedule. Among her upcoming projects are the thriller 'Beneath the Storm', and the A24 dark comedy 'Famous', co-starring Zac Efron. Production for 'Pendulum' kicks off this month in New Mexico, with Black Bear handling international rights, and UTA Independent Film Group, CAA Media Finance, and WME Independent managing domestic rights.

