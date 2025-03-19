Left Menu

A Hero's Return: Sunita Williams Inspires a Nation

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams returned to Earth after a nine-month mission at the ISS. The safe return of Williams and her colleagues from SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft was lauded by the Indian National Congress. Her resilience has made her an inspirational figure for space enthusiasts globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 13:57 IST
Sunita Williams
  • Country:
  • India

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams returned to Earth after a lengthy mission on the International Space Station, earning praise from the Indian National Congress for her inspiring resilience.

Williams, along with fellow astronauts Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, landed safely back on Earth early Wednesday via SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft off the Florida coast. Her mission, initially just eight days, extended to over nine months due to technical failures in their original craft.

The Congress president, Kharge, extended warm felicitations, emphasizing her role as a profound inspiration to space enthusiasts in India and across the world. Acknowledging India's longstanding commitment to scientific inquiry, he noted the collective pride in Sunita's accomplishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

