NASA astronaut Sunita Williams returned to Earth after a lengthy mission on the International Space Station, earning praise from the Indian National Congress for her inspiring resilience.

Williams, along with fellow astronauts Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, landed safely back on Earth early Wednesday via SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft off the Florida coast. Her mission, initially just eight days, extended to over nine months due to technical failures in their original craft.

The Congress president, Kharge, extended warm felicitations, emphasizing her role as a profound inspiration to space enthusiasts in India and across the world. Acknowledging India's longstanding commitment to scientific inquiry, he noted the collective pride in Sunita's accomplishments.

