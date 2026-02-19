Left Menu

Tributes to Swami Ramakrishna: A Lasting Source of Inspiration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Swami Ramakrishna Paramahansa on his birth anniversary, emphasizing his enduring impact on spirituality and meditation. Swami Ramakrishna’s teachings on religious harmony continue to inspire. His legacy includes the global humanitarian efforts of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 10:24 IST
Tributes to Swami Ramakrishna: A Lasting Source of Inspiration
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday honored Swami Ramakrishna Paramahansa on his birth anniversary, highlighting his lasting influence on spirituality. Modi noted in a post on X that Swami Ramakrishna's noble thoughts and teachings remain a source of inspiration for humanity.

Born in 1836, Swami Ramakrishna served as a priest in Kolkata's Dakshineswar Kali Temple and was renowned for advocating religious harmony. His teachings and meditation practices have left an indelible mark on spiritual discourse.

The guru's legacy lives on through the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, organizations dedicated to humanitarian and social service activities worldwide, inspired by Ramakrishna and his chief disciple, Swami Vivekananda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

 India
2
AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

 India
3
India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

 India
4
Tata Group's Foray into AI and Chip Production Revolutionizes Automotive Sector

Tata Group's Foray into AI and Chip Production Revolutionizes Automotive Sec...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026