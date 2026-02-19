Tributes to Swami Ramakrishna: A Lasting Source of Inspiration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday honored Swami Ramakrishna Paramahansa on his birth anniversary, highlighting his lasting influence on spirituality. Modi noted in a post on X that Swami Ramakrishna's noble thoughts and teachings remain a source of inspiration for humanity.

Born in 1836, Swami Ramakrishna served as a priest in Kolkata's Dakshineswar Kali Temple and was renowned for advocating religious harmony. His teachings and meditation practices have left an indelible mark on spiritual discourse.

The guru's legacy lives on through the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, organizations dedicated to humanitarian and social service activities worldwide, inspired by Ramakrishna and his chief disciple, Swami Vivekananda.

