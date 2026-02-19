Tributes to Swami Ramakrishna: A Lasting Source of Inspiration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Swami Ramakrishna Paramahansa on his birth anniversary, emphasizing his enduring impact on spirituality and meditation. Swami Ramakrishna’s teachings on religious harmony continue to inspire. His legacy includes the global humanitarian efforts of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday honored Swami Ramakrishna Paramahansa on his birth anniversary, highlighting his lasting influence on spirituality. Modi noted in a post on X that Swami Ramakrishna's noble thoughts and teachings remain a source of inspiration for humanity.
Born in 1836, Swami Ramakrishna served as a priest in Kolkata's Dakshineswar Kali Temple and was renowned for advocating religious harmony. His teachings and meditation practices have left an indelible mark on spiritual discourse.
The guru's legacy lives on through the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, organizations dedicated to humanitarian and social service activities worldwide, inspired by Ramakrishna and his chief disciple, Swami Vivekananda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kolkata's Iconic Bascule Bridge Set for Major Modernization
IT Employees Injured in Kolkata Bus Collision
Election Commission treating ordinary people like terrorists, says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.
If Bengal govt officers are penalised by EC, we will 100 per cent protect them: Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.
Kolkata's Green Lighting Future: KMC Partners with TCS