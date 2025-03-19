Left Menu

Hollywood Romance 'Materialists' Set to Dazzle Indian Audiences

The upcoming Hollywood movie 'Materialists', directed by Celine Song, is scheduled for a June 13 release in India. Featuring stars Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal, this film offers a modern twist on romance. It's produced by Sony Pictures and A24, highlighting a complex love triangle.

Updated: 19-03-2025 16:47 IST
'Materialists', a Hollywood romantic feature directed by acclaimed filmmaker Celine Song, is poised to release in Indian theaters on June 13.

The film, known for its unique and emotional portrayal of contemporary relationships, stars Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal in pivotal roles.

Produced by Sony Pictures and A24, 'Materialists' follows a New York City matchmaker caught in a tangled relationship web, showcasing Song's storytelling prowess after her award-nominated debut feature, 'Past Lives'.

