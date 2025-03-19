Left Menu

Celebration in Tamil Nadu: Sunita Williams' Safe Return from Space

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his joy in the assembly over astronaut Sunita Williams' safe return to Earth. He praised the mission's success and extended gratitude to those responsible for the astronauts' 287-day stay at the ISS. Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami also joined in congratulating the effort.

  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, addressing the assembly on Wednesday, shared his delight regarding the safe return of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams from space. Williams, along with fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore, spent 287 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

During the session, Stalin highlighted the various challenges faced by the astronauts during their extensive mission. He conveyed his heartfelt appreciation and thankfulness to everyone involved in ensuring their safe journey back to Earth.

The Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, also expressed admiration and congratulated both the astronauts and the dedicated teams that orchestrated their successful return. The event marks a moment of pride and celebration for the entire state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

