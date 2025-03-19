Left Menu

BGIS 2025 Crate Launch: Transforming Indian Esports

The BGIS Special Edition 2025 Crate is an exclusive in-game offering by KRAFTON India, enhancing player customization with unique items and supporting grassroots Esports teams. Proceeds benefit top teams, reflecting KRAFTON's commitment to the Esports ecosystem, as BGIS 2025 advances to its quarter-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:36 IST
BGIS 2025 Crate Launch: Transforming Indian Esports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

KRAFTON India has unveiled the BGIS Special Edition 2025 Crate, an exclusive addition to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS). This limited-time offer features unique in-game items like the Pumpkin Throne Helmet and Rising Rebel Set, allowing players to personalize their gameplay and stand out in matches.

This crate launch represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of BGMI Esports, not just rewarding players with exclusive content but also financially supporting grassroots Esports teams. The crate's proceeds, adding to a prize pool of INR 2 crore, will benefit the top 32 teams, aligning with KRAFTON India's commitment to the Esports community.

As BGIS 2025 progresses to the quarter-finals, the top 64 teams vie for the championship, culminating in the Grand Finals in Kolkata. Beyond the game, the initiative emphasizes KRAFTON India's dedication to the broader gaming community and Esports ecosystem growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025