BGIS 2025 Crate Launch: Transforming Indian Esports

KRAFTON India has unveiled the BGIS Special Edition 2025 Crate, an exclusive addition to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS). This limited-time offer features unique in-game items like the Pumpkin Throne Helmet and Rising Rebel Set, allowing players to personalize their gameplay and stand out in matches.

This crate launch represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of BGMI Esports, not just rewarding players with exclusive content but also financially supporting grassroots Esports teams. The crate's proceeds, adding to a prize pool of INR 2 crore, will benefit the top 32 teams, aligning with KRAFTON India's commitment to the Esports community.

As BGIS 2025 progresses to the quarter-finals, the top 64 teams vie for the championship, culminating in the Grand Finals in Kolkata. Beyond the game, the initiative emphasizes KRAFTON India's dedication to the broader gaming community and Esports ecosystem growth.

