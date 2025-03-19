Left Menu

Vijay Sankar Honored with Denmark's Prestigious Knight's Cross

Vijay Sankar, Chairman of The Sanmar Group and Honorary Consul General, was awarded the Knight's Cross of the Order of Dannebrog by the Denmark Ambassador, recognizing his service in strengthening Indo-Danish relations. This continues a family legacy spanning three generations of distinguished consular contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:21 IST
Vijay Sankar Honored with Denmark's Prestigious Knight's Cross
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, the Denmark Ambassador, awarded the prestigious 'Knight's Cross of the Order of Dannebrog' to Vijay Sankar, Chairman of The Sanmar Group and Honorary Consul General. The award recognizes Sankar's outstanding Consular services and contributions to the Indo-Danish relations.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of the Danish Ambassador, who acknowledged the significant role played by Sankar from the Consular standpoint. His Majesty the King of Denmark, Frederik, authorized this honor in appreciation of Sankar's remarkable service.

Kristensen also highlighted the long-standing relationship the Sankar family has held with Danish Consular Services. The event underscored the family's five-decade legacy, honoring the noteworthy contributions of his father, N Sankar, and grandfather, K S Narayanan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025