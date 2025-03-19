Vijay Sankar Honored with Denmark's Prestigious Knight's Cross

Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, the Denmark Ambassador, awarded the prestigious 'Knight's Cross of the Order of Dannebrog' to Vijay Sankar, Chairman of The Sanmar Group and Honorary Consul General. The award recognizes Sankar's outstanding Consular services and contributions to the Indo-Danish relations.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of the Danish Ambassador, who acknowledged the significant role played by Sankar from the Consular standpoint. His Majesty the King of Denmark, Frederik, authorized this honor in appreciation of Sankar's remarkable service.

Kristensen also highlighted the long-standing relationship the Sankar family has held with Danish Consular Services. The event underscored the family's five-decade legacy, honoring the noteworthy contributions of his father, N Sankar, and grandfather, K S Narayanan.

(With inputs from agencies.)