Bill Gates Boosts India's Global Progress With Innovation Partnerships

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, lauded India's technological innovations during strategic meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other key leaders. The discussion points spanned technology, healthcare, and sustainability, aimed at driving progress on both local and global scales.

Gates also interacted with Union Health Minister J P Nadda and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Topics included the promise of innovation, India's development, and the Gates Foundation's role in boosting India's healthcare strides in maternal health, immunization, and sanitation.

Moreover, Gates explored AI and predictive analytics with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, targeting advancements in healthcare and agriculture. These meetings underscore a shared commitment to leveraging innovation for impactful development across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)