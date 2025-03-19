Left Menu

Bill Gates Boosts India's Global Progress With Innovation Partnerships

Bill Gates praised India's innovation during meetings with Indian leaders, discussing technology, healthcare, and sustainable progress. His interactions with Narendra Modi and others highlighted AI, healthcare, and agriculture developments. The Gates Foundation's collaborations aim to foster advancements in healthcare, education, and economic sectors across India.

Updated: 19-03-2025 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, lauded India's technological innovations during strategic meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other key leaders. The discussion points spanned technology, healthcare, and sustainability, aimed at driving progress on both local and global scales.

Gates also interacted with Union Health Minister J P Nadda and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Topics included the promise of innovation, India's development, and the Gates Foundation's role in boosting India's healthcare strides in maternal health, immunization, and sanitation.

Moreover, Gates explored AI and predictive analytics with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, targeting advancements in healthcare and agriculture. These meetings underscore a shared commitment to leveraging innovation for impactful development across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

