Bill Gates Boosts India's Global Progress With Innovation Partnerships
Bill Gates praised India's innovation during meetings with Indian leaders, discussing technology, healthcare, and sustainable progress. His interactions with Narendra Modi and others highlighted AI, healthcare, and agriculture developments. The Gates Foundation's collaborations aim to foster advancements in healthcare, education, and economic sectors across India.
- Country:
- India
Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, lauded India's technological innovations during strategic meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other key leaders. The discussion points spanned technology, healthcare, and sustainability, aimed at driving progress on both local and global scales.
Gates also interacted with Union Health Minister J P Nadda and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Topics included the promise of innovation, India's development, and the Gates Foundation's role in boosting India's healthcare strides in maternal health, immunization, and sanitation.
Moreover, Gates explored AI and predictive analytics with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, targeting advancements in healthcare and agriculture. These meetings underscore a shared commitment to leveraging innovation for impactful development across India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bill Gates
- India
- innovation
- technology
- healthcare
- AI
- Modi
- agriculture
- sustainability
- Gates Foundation
ALSO READ
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause
U.S. Halts Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Presidential Tensions
Trump Pauses Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Diplomatic Tensions
Trump orders pausing of US military aid for Ukraine after Oval Office blowup, pressuring Zelenskyy on Russia talks, reports AP.
South Korea's Unified Front Against US Trade War