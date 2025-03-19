Left Menu

Defending Democracy: The Indispensable Role of Free Journalism

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the vital role of free and fair journalism in preserving democracy and warned against the threats posed by AI and misinformation. Highlighting the need for ground reporting and sustainable business models, she advocated for media education and praised award-winning journalists for their impactful work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the indispensable role of free and fair journalism in upholding democratic values. Addressing the audience, she drew attention to the escalating threats from artificial intelligence (AI) and misinformation, urging the media to respond proactively.

President Murmu emphasized the importance of ground reporting and robust research capabilities within newsrooms, as previously advocated by former President APJ Abdul Kalam. Highlighting AI's potential to disrupt journalism, she stressed that human empathy remains crucial in media practices and cannot be replaced by machines.

Furthermore, she commended award recipients for their dedication to upholding democratic values and the empowerment of marginalized voices through regional language journalism. The President called for continuous commitment to high standards in the profession, celebrating journalism's role as the 'Fourth Estate' in a modern state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

