Defending Democracy: The Indispensable Role of Free Journalism

At the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the indispensable role of free and fair journalism in upholding democratic values. Addressing the audience, she drew attention to the escalating threats from artificial intelligence (AI) and misinformation, urging the media to respond proactively.

President Murmu emphasized the importance of ground reporting and robust research capabilities within newsrooms, as previously advocated by former President APJ Abdul Kalam. Highlighting AI's potential to disrupt journalism, she stressed that human empathy remains crucial in media practices and cannot be replaced by machines.

Furthermore, she commended award recipients for their dedication to upholding democratic values and the empowerment of marginalized voices through regional language journalism. The President called for continuous commitment to high standards in the profession, celebrating journalism's role as the 'Fourth Estate' in a modern state.

(With inputs from agencies.)