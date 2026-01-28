India's Mantra of Women-Led Development Unveiled by President Murmu

In a significant address to a joint sitting of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu spotlighted India's commitment to women-led development. Emphasizing the principle of equal rights, she affirmed, "The country is advancing with the mantra of women-led development."

The President acknowledged the government's efforts, noting various schemes that prioritize women. Initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Jal Jeevan were singled out for their focus on female beneficiaries.

Highlighting successful outcomes, Murmu said over 10 crore women have joined Self-Help Groups, with 'Lakhpati Didis' surpassing 2 crore. She mentioned the influence of the Namo Drone Didi scheme in agriculture and the first batch of female National Defence Academy graduates, reaffirming women's leadership in national progress.

