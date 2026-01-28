Left Menu

India's Mantra of Women-Led Development Unveiled by President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu addressed India's Parliament, emphasizing the importance of women-led development. She highlighted government schemes focused on empowering women, noting significant participation in Self-Help Groups and the success of 'Lakhpati Didis.' Women's involvement in initiatives like the Namo Drone Didi scheme and defense training underscores their pivotal role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:54 IST
India's Mantra of Women-Led Development Unveiled by President Murmu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address to a joint sitting of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu spotlighted India's commitment to women-led development. Emphasizing the principle of equal rights, she affirmed, "The country is advancing with the mantra of women-led development."

The President acknowledged the government's efforts, noting various schemes that prioritize women. Initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Jal Jeevan were singled out for their focus on female beneficiaries.

Highlighting successful outcomes, Murmu said over 10 crore women have joined Self-Help Groups, with 'Lakhpati Didis' surpassing 2 crore. She mentioned the influence of the Namo Drone Didi scheme in agriculture and the first batch of female National Defence Academy graduates, reaffirming women's leadership in national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026