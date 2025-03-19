Left Menu

Tragedy on the Bow String Arch: A Startling Incident on Mumbai's Coastal Road

A 30-year-old man named Darshit Sheth allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the Coastal Road in Mumbai. This marked the first such incident on the newly inaugurated bridge. Sheth, who suffered from depression, worked in Bandra and was a resident of Malad. A rescue operation later recovered his body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:48 IST
Tragedy on the Bow String Arch: A Startling Incident on Mumbai's Coastal Road
suicide
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on Mumbai's Coastal Road when 30-year-old Darshit Sheth allegedly took his own life by jumping off the Bow String Arch Bridge. This unfortunate event marks the first recorded suicide on the bridge since its inauguration.

According to the local police, the incident happened on Tuesday evening, when Sheth, suffering from depression, parked his car near the arch bridge after leaving his office in the Bandra Kurla Complex. Before a traffic warden could reach him, Sheth reportedly jumped into the sea.

A swift response ensued, involving the police, Coast Guard, and Navy in a rescue operation. Tragically, Sheth's body was recovered on Wednesday morning. Officials are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025