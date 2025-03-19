Tragedy on the Bow String Arch: A Startling Incident on Mumbai's Coastal Road
A 30-year-old man named Darshit Sheth allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the Coastal Road in Mumbai. This marked the first such incident on the newly inaugurated bridge. Sheth, who suffered from depression, worked in Bandra and was a resident of Malad. A rescue operation later recovered his body.
A tragic incident unfolded on Mumbai's Coastal Road when 30-year-old Darshit Sheth allegedly took his own life by jumping off the Bow String Arch Bridge. This unfortunate event marks the first recorded suicide on the bridge since its inauguration.
According to the local police, the incident happened on Tuesday evening, when Sheth, suffering from depression, parked his car near the arch bridge after leaving his office in the Bandra Kurla Complex. Before a traffic warden could reach him, Sheth reportedly jumped into the sea.
A swift response ensued, involving the police, Coast Guard, and Navy in a rescue operation. Tragically, Sheth's body was recovered on Wednesday morning. Officials are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking event.
