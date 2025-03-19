Protests Erupt Over Flag Controversy in Himachal Pradesh

In a show of defiance, activists from various Sikh organizations staged a protest against the removal of flags bearing the image of Khalistani separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. The incident occurred when flags were removed from the motorcycles of youths from Punjab in Himachal Pradesh.

The protest, organized by Sikh outfits such as the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) and Awaz-e-Qaum, was spearheaded by Gurnam Singh, the district president of SAD (Amritsar). Demonstrators assembled at the local Singh Sabha Gurdwara, proceeding in vehicles towards the Punjab-Himachal border on the busy Hoshiarpur-Dharamshala National Highway.

Despite initial police intervention, the protestors assured a peaceful demonstration and were permitted to continue to Adamwal village. They voiced strong criticism toward the state governments of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab for their handling of the affair. Sikh youth leader Karnail Singh Lovely spoke out, highlighting ongoing harassment faced by Sikh pilgrims in the region, including during visits to religious sites.

