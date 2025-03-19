Left Menu

Mysterious Decline: Animal Deaths Plague Delhi Zoo Amid Exchange and Expansion Efforts

A female dhole passing away at Delhi Zoo highlights a troubling pattern of animal deaths despite the institution's efforts to acquire new species. The cause of the dhole's death remains unknown, while the zoo anticipates new arrivals like otters and star tortoises through exchange programs with other zoos.

The Delhi Zoo recently experienced the loss of a nine-year-old female dhole intended for breeding. Zoo officials reported that despite an unknown cause of death, a postmortem is underway to determine the specifics. The female, named Macchali, came from Vizag in 2019 as part of an animal exchange programme.

This incident follows a wave of animal deaths, including a 15-year-old leopard and a Sangai deer, raising concerns about the zoo's animal care amid ongoing maintenance. The zoo continues to be proactive, announcing plans to introduce new species such as smooth-coated otters, last seen in 2004, from Surat Zoo by March.

The death streak highlights challenges, as the zoo also received new species like 10 star tortoises while exchanging animals like blue-and-yellow macaws. Being a 'model zoo' in India, the zoo cares for 95 animal and bird species, striving to balance these losses with future engagements.

