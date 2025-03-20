Left Menu

Disney's Boardroom Drama: The Quest for Bob Iger's Successor

Disney is in the midst of selecting a new CEO following the return of Bob Iger in 2022. The search, led by Morgan Stanley's James Gorman, involves internal and external candidates, including key figures like Dana Walden and Josh D'Amaro. Disney's diverse operations present unique challenges and opportunities in this leadership transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 09:42 IST
Disney's Boardroom Drama: The Quest for Bob Iger's Successor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In the midst of glittering premieres and thrilling amusement park rides, Disney is quietly engaged in finding a successor to Bob Iger, its longstanding and iconic CEO. This meticulous search aims to identify a leader capable of steering Disney through its multifaceted operations spanning theme parks, movie studios, and streaming services.

The CEO search gained momentum last year with Morgan Stanley Chairman James Gorman appointed to lead the effort. The committee is considering both internal and external candidates, with names like ESPN's Jimmy Pitaro and Disney Parks' Josh D'Amaro surfacing as potential successors. Internal mentorship from Iger plays a crucial role in grooming candidates.

Disney's recent strong financial performance, driven by popular releases like "Moana 2" and subscriber growth on Disney+, underscores the importance of this transition. The chosen successor will need to unify Disney's diverse segments, ensuring continued innovation and growth under the legacy of Iger's transformative leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025