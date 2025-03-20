Disney's Boardroom Drama: The Quest for Bob Iger's Successor

In the midst of glittering premieres and thrilling amusement park rides, Disney is quietly engaged in finding a successor to Bob Iger, its longstanding and iconic CEO. This meticulous search aims to identify a leader capable of steering Disney through its multifaceted operations spanning theme parks, movie studios, and streaming services.

The CEO search gained momentum last year with Morgan Stanley Chairman James Gorman appointed to lead the effort. The committee is considering both internal and external candidates, with names like ESPN's Jimmy Pitaro and Disney Parks' Josh D'Amaro surfacing as potential successors. Internal mentorship from Iger plays a crucial role in grooming candidates.

Disney's recent strong financial performance, driven by popular releases like "Moana 2" and subscriber growth on Disney+, underscores the importance of this transition. The chosen successor will need to unify Disney's diverse segments, ensuring continued innovation and growth under the legacy of Iger's transformative leadership.

