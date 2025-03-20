Kanye West Unveils 'Bully' Album with Controversial Twist

Kanye West has taken the music industry by storm once again with the unexpected release of his latest album, 'Bully.' The rapper introduced his new project in an unorthodox fashion—a 45-minute short film shared on his X account, which serves as both a visual spectacle and the soundtrack for the album.

In a captivating twist, the film stars his son, Saint West, showcased in a wrestling ring combating various adversaries equipped with a toy mallet. Despite the intriguing launch, only one of three album links remained functional by Wednesday morning, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

West's history of unconventional music releases includes the 2022 unveiling of 'Donda 2' via an exclusive Stem Player, which faced criticism for its hefty price tag. 'Bully,' however, emerges amid mounting controversy surrounding West's alarming online comments. Recent weeks have seen him make inflammatory remarks about former collaborators and prominent artists, drawing backlash from the music industry.

The controversy escalated with West's Super Bowl ad promoting a website that controversially offered a T-shirt bearing a swastika. This act was condemned by industry giants, including Lyor Cohen, former head of Def Jam and current global head of music at YouTube, who penned an open letter rebuking West for his offensive actions.

Cohen's letter underscored the severity of West's conduct, emphasizing the impact of his words and actions on communities worldwide. This latest chapter in West's tumultuous career leaves many questioning the consequences of his controversial behavior on his legacy.

