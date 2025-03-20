Left Menu

Adityanath Condemns Glorification of Historical Invaders at Rally

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the glorification of invaders who attacked India’s heritage. Amidst controversy over Aurangzeb's tomb, he emphasized rejecting those who harmed Sanatan culture. Addressing public gatherings, Adityanath praised the Maha Kumbh as illustrating India's enduring cultural legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:57 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday voiced strong disapproval of praising historical invaders who, he claimed, attacked India's heritage and values. He argued such actions equate to treason, a stance that 'new India' adamantly opposes.

The remark was made against the backdrop of current debates over the removal of the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Adityanath cautioned against celebrating figures that historically sought to undermine Sanatan culture.

While addressing a gathering in Bahraich, he called on citizens to honor India's past leaders and reject those who sought to harm its civilization. He cited the recent Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as a testament to India's cultural heritage, echoing similar sentiments expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

