Dawoodi Bohra's Nationwide Quest to Save Sparrows: An Ecological Pledge

The Dawoodi Bohra community relaunches its 'Save Our Sparrows' campaign to combat sparrow population decline. By distributing 50,000 bird feeders across India, the initiative aims to highlight the importance of ecological balance and inspire communities, especially youth, to reconnect with and protect nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:43 IST
Huzaifa Maimoon, Principal of Saifi High School (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Dawoodi Bohra community has reignited its environmental advocacy with the 'Save Our Sparrows' campaign, addressing the critical decline in sparrow populations across India. Launched nationwide on March 6, this initiative seeks to reignite awareness and conservation efforts, culminating on World Sparrow Day, March 20.

Notable progress marks the campaign, as volunteers distribute approximately 50,000 bird feeders in diverse locations, including schools, parks, and gardens, primarily focusing on urban locales severely impacted by habitat loss from environmental changes and urbanization. Particularly in Mumbai, over 6,500 feeders have been distributed, highlighted by a notable event at Saifi High School, where 500 feeders were handed out to students.

Saifi High School's Principal, Huzaifa Maimoon, emphasized the campaign's legacy, recalling its roots in 2011, during the birth centenary of late Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin. This effort extends through educational methods, teaching students the ecological significance and human impact on nature. Innovative measures, like geotagged feeder tracking software developed by the community, provide data on feeder distribution effectiveness, strengthening localized sparrow conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

