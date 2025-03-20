Left Menu

Disney and Pixar’s Cosmic Adventure ‘Elio’ Set to Premiere in India

'Elio', an animated sci-fi film by Disney and Pixar, is releasing in India on June 20. Directed by Sharafian, Shi, and Molina, it stars Yonas Kibreab as Elio, who dreams of alien abduction. Amidst cosmic adventures and intergalactic dilemmas, Elio learns about belonging and leadership.

The much-anticipated Disney and Pixar animated film, 'Elio', is all set to hit Indian theaters on June 20. Produced by Disney Studios India, this science fiction adventure is directed by a trio comprising Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, and Adrian Molina, and produced by Mary Alice Drumm.

'Elio' features an intriguing storyline where the young protagonist, voiced by Yonas Kibreab, embarks on an unexpected cosmic journey. Elio, an 11-year-old with a keen interest in aliens, accidentally finds himself at the heart of an intergalactic organization, the Communiverse. Mistaken as Earth's representative, he must bond with bizarre alien species and tackle universal challenges.

The film also showcases notable voices such as Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett, Jameela Jamil, and Shirley Henderson, adding depth to a cast of extraterrestrial characters. 'Elio' promises to be a visually stunning tale that explores themes of self-discovery and cosmic belonging.

