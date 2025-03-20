Left Menu

Tribute to Ashwin Trikamjee: A Pillar of Spiritual and Social Unity

Ashwin Trikamjee, aged 80, was a renowned Hindu leader and lawyer in South Africa, known for his contributions to religious tolerance and social activism. He held several leadership roles, including presidency of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha, and was involved in legal and athletic organizations, actively promoting unity and reconciliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:17 IST
Tribute to Ashwin Trikamjee: A Pillar of Spiritual and Social Unity
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Renowned Hindu leader and lawyer, Ashwin Trikamjee, passed away at the age of 80, leaving behind a legacy of spiritual devotion and social activism in South Africa.

Trikamjee's leadership extended across religious spheres where he promoted tolerance and solidarity among diverse communities, notably serving as president of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha and director at the 1860 Heritage Centre.

He was also a key figure in numerous organizations, advocating for reconciliation and legal advancements, leaving an indelible mark on both religious and national landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025