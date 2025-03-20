Tribute to Ashwin Trikamjee: A Pillar of Spiritual and Social Unity

Renowned Hindu leader and lawyer, Ashwin Trikamjee, passed away at the age of 80, leaving behind a legacy of spiritual devotion and social activism in South Africa.

Trikamjee's leadership extended across religious spheres where he promoted tolerance and solidarity among diverse communities, notably serving as president of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha and director at the 1860 Heritage Centre.

He was also a key figure in numerous organizations, advocating for reconciliation and legal advancements, leaving an indelible mark on both religious and national landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)