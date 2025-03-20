OTTplay Awards 2025: Celebrating India's Diverse Digital Storytelling

OTTplay, the leading OTT aggregator in India, has announced that the OTTplay Awards will return for its third edition on March 22, 2025. This unique event, operating under the theme "One Nation, One Award," is recognized as the only platform uniting and celebrating excellence in OTT films and series across all Indian languages.

The 2025 edition, presented by Real Fruit Juices and Beverages and in collaboration with HT City, promises to honor the finest performances and creative talents within India's digital entertainment industry. The awards, featuring approximately 30 categories, will recognize achievements in acting, direction, writing, and beyond, with a special Viewer's Choice segment empowering the audience to vote for their favorites via www.ottplay.com/awards.

The OTTplay Awards continue to bridge gaps across linguistic barriers, ensuring a level playing field for diverse content. Co-founder & CEO Avinash Mudaliar expressed excitement about spotlighting the best in Indian entertainment, offering fans the chance to engage directly with the awards process.

