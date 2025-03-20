Amaal Mallik: Finding Solace Beyond Familial Strife

Renowned music composer Amaal Mallik revealed his battle with clinical depression, citing strained familial relationships as the primary cause.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Mallik expressed feeling emotionally drained and distanced from his brother, singer Armaan Malik, due to alleged interference by their parents, Daboo and Jyoti Malik.

Determined to heal, Amaal announced his decision to limit family interactions to a professional level, aiming to reclaim his peace and future.

(With inputs from agencies.)