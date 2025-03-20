Left Menu

Amaal Mallik: Finding Solace Beyond Familial Strife

Amaal Mallik, a renowned music composer, recently disclosed his clinical depression, attributing it to familial tensions, notably a rift with his brother Armaan. In seeking emotional healing, Mallik announced his decision to maintain a professional relationship with his family and focus on rebuilding his life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:25 IST
Amaal Mallik: Finding Solace Beyond Familial Strife
Amaal Mallik
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned music composer Amaal Mallik revealed his battle with clinical depression, citing strained familial relationships as the primary cause.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Mallik expressed feeling emotionally drained and distanced from his brother, singer Armaan Malik, due to alleged interference by their parents, Daboo and Jyoti Malik.

Determined to heal, Amaal announced his decision to limit family interactions to a professional level, aiming to reclaim his peace and future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025