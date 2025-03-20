Midnight Cowboy Musical: A Fresh Twist on a Classic Tale

The Academy Award-winning story 'Midnight Cowboy' is transitioning from screen to stage as a musical in London next month. Sticking true to James Leo Herlihy's novel, it delves into themes of unlikely friendship, societal struggles, and human resilience.

Director Nick Winston emphasized the timeless nature of its narrative, touching on issues like homelessness and poverty. He and actor Paul Jacob French spoke about the importance of representing the sex working community with empathy and humanity.

Written by Eg White, the show's music aims to add moments of beauty amidst the story's darker elements. Running from April 4 to May 17 at Southwark Playhouse, the production promises a new perspective on beloved characters Joe Buck and Ratso.

