Bridging Boundaries: India and Bhutan's AI Friendship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the deep-rooted India-Bhutan friendship during a meeting with Bhutan's PM Tshering Tobgay. Their discussion focused on AI's potential for global good, coinciding with the India AI Impact Summit 2026, drawing global leaders and showcasing transformative partnerships.

Updated: 18-02-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:48 IST
In a notable stride toward innovation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the 'enduring' nature of the India-Bhutan friendship, citing mutual trust as its cornerstone. This camaraderie continues to pave avenues in transformative domains, including artificial intelligence (AI), as discussed with Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

During their meeting, Modi highlighted AI's potential for advancing global welfare, aiming to leverage such technology harmoniously with sustainability principles. The collaboration is gaining importance as part of the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026, where the international AI community gathers in full force.

Tobgay, recognizing Modi as a guiding influence, lauded India for hosting the 'first AI Summit of Global South.' The summit attracts over 500 AI leaders, 150 researchers, and many government representatives, marking an influential platform for shaping future AI landscapes.

