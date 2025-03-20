Left Menu

Ghamasaan to Feature at Cinevesture International Film Festival

Tigmanshu Dhulia's 'Ghamasaan', an action drama starring Pratik Gandhi and Arshad Warsi, will screen at Chandigarh's Cinevesture International Film Festival. The film depicts an IPS officer's mission against a notorious dacoit. Post-screening, a discussion with Dhulia and Gandhi explores its creation and impactful performances.

Still from Ghamasaan (Image source: Film's team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia's latest directorial venture, 'Ghamasaan', is scheduled for screening at the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Chandigarh. The film unfolds the riveting tale of Aditya, portrayed by Pratik Gandhi, a brave IPS officer determined to take down the infamous dacoit, Maharaj, played by Arshad Warsi.

This action-packed drama delves into Aditya's battle against corruption, showcasing a world of dangerous stakes and emotional intensity. The screening, scheduled for March 21 and 22, will be accompanied by a fireside chat with Dhulia and Gandhi, offering unique insights into the making of 'Ghamasaan' and the performances that have resonated with audiences.

Originally premiering at MAMI 2024 to rave reviews, the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Piiyush Singh, Ashwini Chaudhary, Abhayanand Singh, and Saurabh Gupta. As part of the festival's second edition, 'Ghamasaan' will be shown alongside a curated selection of celebrated international films and Indian regional masterpieces, underscoring the festival's commitment to global storytelling excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

