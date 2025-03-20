Jonah Hill Takes the Director's Seat Again with New Comedy 'Cut Off'

Hollywood actor and filmmaker Jonah Hill, renowned for his roles in hit films such as 'Hangover', is poised to direct and feature in Warner Bros' upcoming comedy 'Cut Off', as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, secured with a $10 million USD California tax credit, revolves around affluent twin brothers who lose financial support from their parents. Production is slated to commence later this year, though the cast remains undisclosed.

Hill's schedule remains packed; he recently completed work on 'Outcome', an Apple feature with an anticipated release later this year starring Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, and Matt Bomer. Apart from this, Hill's production house, Strong Baby, in collaboration with Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin, is also engaged in 'Overcompensating', a series featuring Benito Skinner under Amazon and A24.

Jonah Hill, who has previously directed 'Mid90s' and the Netflix documentary 'Stutz', boasts a strong on-screen portfolio with credits in movies like 'You People', 'Don't Look Up', and others. His acclaimed performances in 'Moneyball' and 'The Wolf of Wall Street' earned him Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actor.

In the realm of comedy, Hill's resume includes popular films such as 'Knocked Up', 'Superbad', 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall', and the '21 Jump Street' series.

(With inputs from agencies.)