Mumbai Cricket Legends Honored: Celebrating Excellence and Achievement

The Mumbai Cricket Association honored former India captains Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji with Lifetime Achievement Awards. The event celebrated Mumbai's cricketing success and recognized top performers from the 2022-24 seasons, including Ajinkya Rahane's Ranji Trophy champions. Scholarships were awarded to 15 exceptional young players.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) honored former India captains Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at a celebratory event recognizing the city's cricketing excellence. These awards were a testament to the significant contributions of Vengsarkar, a key member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, and Edulji, who played a pivotal role in the development of women's cricket in India.

The celebration also extended to former MCA Vice-President Ratnakar Shetty and Pravin Barve, both receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards for their outstanding work in cricket administration. Adding to the accolades, Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Sayali Satghare, and Sanika Chalke were among the top individual winners recognized for their exceptional performances over the past two seasons.

Mumbai's cricketing triumphs during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons were highlighted, particularly the success of the Ajinkya Rahane-led Ranji Trophy team. The MCA further encouraged future talents by awarding the Sharad Pawar Scholarship to 15 young promising players, fostering a bright future for cricket in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

