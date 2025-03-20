Left Menu

U2 Honors Rock Legacy with Ivors Academy Fellowship

Irish band U2 will receive the prestigious Ivors Academy Fellowship at this year's Ivors ceremony for their profound contributions to songwriting. This honor places them alongside past greats like Paul McCartney and Elton John. Known for their socially charged lyrics, the band has sold over 175 million records worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:32 IST
U2 Honors Rock Legacy with Ivors Academy Fellowship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Irish rock band U2 is slated to receive the Ivors Academy Fellowship at this year's Ivors Awards, a significant recognition for songwriters and screen composers in the UK. This honor acknowledges the band's emotionally authentic songwriting that has produced some of rock history's most powerful tracks.

The Ivors Academy highlighted U2's noteworthy songs such as 'I Will Follow,' 'Pride (In The Name of Love),' and 'With or Without You' for their impactful themes on societal and political issues. According to the Academy, U2's early work boldly addressed social unrest and human rights, influencing rock's role in political activism.

Formed in Dublin in 1976, U2 has sold more than 175 million records globally and garnered numerous awards, including four Ivor Novellos. With this fellowship, they become the first Irish songwriters to join a prestigious list that now includes 32 members. The ceremony will take place on May 22 in London.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025