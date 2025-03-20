U2 Honors Rock Legacy with Ivors Academy Fellowship

Irish rock band U2 is slated to receive the Ivors Academy Fellowship at this year's Ivors Awards, a significant recognition for songwriters and screen composers in the UK. This honor acknowledges the band's emotionally authentic songwriting that has produced some of rock history's most powerful tracks.

The Ivors Academy highlighted U2's noteworthy songs such as 'I Will Follow,' 'Pride (In The Name of Love),' and 'With or Without You' for their impactful themes on societal and political issues. According to the Academy, U2's early work boldly addressed social unrest and human rights, influencing rock's role in political activism.

Formed in Dublin in 1976, U2 has sold more than 175 million records globally and garnered numerous awards, including four Ivor Novellos. With this fellowship, they become the first Irish songwriters to join a prestigious list that now includes 32 members. The ceremony will take place on May 22 in London.

